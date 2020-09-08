Log in
AVX Releases a New Embedded, Universal Broadband, LTE/LPWA Antenna for CAT-M & NB-IoT Applications

09/08/2020 | 09:31am EDT

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, released a new embedded, universal broadband, LTE/LPWA antenna (1004795) as a standard, off-the-shelf solution designed for maximum versatility. Compatible with all major worldwide wireless carriers and a variety of common communications protocols, the new antennas meet steadily increasing cross-market demand for smaller and thinner antennas with high-reliability, ultra-wideband performance capabilities and help OEMs reduce both costs and time-to-market by eliminating engineering fees and extended cycles times associated with custom solutions.

The new universal broadband antennas have a small, low-profile, FR4 form factor that employs patented Isolated Magnetic DipoleTM (IMD) technology to achieve reduced ground plane size requirements and a small keep-out area for greater design flexibility, independent tuning capabilities for application-specific performance optimization, and high performance and isolation characteristics for better connectivity and minimal interference. The antennas also exhibit high-efficiency, high gain, and high isolation characteristics from 600–2,700MHz and, although they are ideally suited for use in applications that leverage CAT-M and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) communication protocols — including wearables, smart meters, medical, industrial, and IoT devices, machine-to-machine and FirstNet communications systems, point-of-sale terminals, tracking systems, and automotive electronics — they also support Sigfox, LoRa, Cellular LPWA, RPMA, and Broadband LTE (OCTA-BAND) protocols.

The extremely versatile, high-performance antennas measure just 36.0mm (±0.3mm) long, 9.0mm (±0.2mm) wide, and 3.2mm (±0.3mm) high, weigh 2.1g, and support low-band frequencies extending from 600–1,000MHz, high-band frequencies extending from 1,700–2,200MHz, and ultra-high-band frequencies extending from 2,500–2,700MHz. They are also RoHS compliant and available in a mirrored version (1004796) for even greater design flexibility and with optional evaluation boards for easy, efficient testing. Typical performance characteristics for the standard (1004795) antenna on a 125mm x 45mm PCB include linear polarization, 2W continuous waveform (CW) power consumption, 50Ω unbalanced feed-point impedance, peak gain ranging from 2.4dBi (1,710–2,220MHz) to 0.9dBi (2,500–2,700MHz), average efficiency extending from 48% (2,500–2,700MHz) to 61% (600–698MHz), and VSWR match spanning <5.5:1 (600–698MHz) to <2.5:1 (1,710–2,200MHz),

“Our new embedded, universal broadband, LTE/LPWA antennas exhibit superior versatility for off-the-shelf solutions, providing high-reliability performance from 600–2,700MHz in an extensive range of wireless applications within medical, industrial, telecommunications, networking, and automotive electronics,” said Mohammed Abu-Naim, RF product manager, AVX. “Their miniaturized FR4 form factor satisfies growing cross-market demands for size and weight savings and leverages our patented IMD technology to offer independent tuning capabilities for broad application-specific performance optimization. In addition, although they are ideally suited for CAT-M and NB-IoT applications, both the standard and mirrored variants are compatible with several other communication protocols and with all major worldwide wireless carriers, providing OEMs with significant savings in terms of both cost and time-to-market as well.”

The new SMT antennas are shipped in tape and reel packaging compatible with automated pick-and-place processing and currently have a nine-week lead-time.

For more information about AVX’s new embedded, universal broadband, LTE/LPWA antennas, click here to access the datasheet. To order, please visit the AVX Authorized Distribution Channel. For more information about AVX’s extensive portfolio of standard and custom antenna products, please visit http://www.avx.com/products/antennas/ or download the AVX Antenna Selection Guide. For implementation assistance, including best practices for antenna tuning, please click here. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About AVX
AVX Corporation is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components, interconnect, sensing, control, and antenna solutions with 33 manufacturing facilities in 16 countries around the world. AVX offers a broad range of devices including capacitors, resistors, filters, couplers, sensors, controls, circuit protection devices, connectors, and antennas.

Mohammed Abu-Naim
AVX Corporation
(864) 962-6115
mohammed.abu-naim@avx.com

Christina Sandidge
BtB Marketing Communications
(919) 872-8172
christina.sandidge@btbmarketing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
