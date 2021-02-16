Log in
AVer Announces CAM520 Pro2 & VC520 Pro2

02/16/2021 | 01:21pm EST
Making Meetings Safer Through Technological Innovation

AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announced today the launch of two new products: the CAM520 Pro2 & VC520 Pro2. Our enterprise-grade video conference camera and speakerphone are now available to transform any space into an effective collaboration haven.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216006022/en/

VC520 Pro2 (pictured) is an enterprise-grade camera and speakerphone solution that brings a fluid audio communication experience to any meeting space. (Photo: Business Wire)

VC520 Pro2 (pictured) is an enterprise-grade camera and speakerphone solution that brings a fluid audio communication experience to any meeting space. (Photo: Business Wire)

"The health and safety of our clients and the communities they serve is an absolute priority at AVer. We have integrated new premium features including SmartFrame body detection to combat the spread of infection and create a safer workspace through the conference solutions we provide," said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer USA.

Keep meetings efficient and safe with AVer's improved SmartFrame on the AVer CAM520 Pro2. Next-generation facial and body detection ensures that everyone is visible on the screen up to 32 feet away, even with masks on. Designed for medium to large conference rooms, the CAM520 Pro2 has agile features like 18X total zoom (12X optical + 6X digital), Sony True WDR, and an 84-degree FOV.

AVer's video conferencing solutions continue to revolutionize and innovate in the video conferencing industry with enhanced camera management. Manage your AVer devices with PoE+ connectivity for power, USB virtualization, and web-based management. With our enhanced management features, you'll never have to walk to the other side of campus to operate the camera. The CAM520 Pro2 offers built-in advanced integration capabilities, perfect for a controlled environment to allow users to connect the CAM520 Pro2 via RS232 or Visca over IP to joystick controllers and control systems.

The VC520 Pro2, an enterprise-grade camera and speakerphone, brings a fluid audio communication experience to any meeting space. Participants can effectively capture audio throughout the entire room with the full-duplex microphone array and echo cancellation on the VC520 Pro2. No more crowding around one speakerphone; now you can daisy-chain additional units to pick up voices and deliver crystal-clear sound within a 30ft diameter. The speakerphone offers touch controls that allow for easy muting and volume control for a next-generation audio experience.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. Our product portfolio includes Professional Grade Artificial Intelligence Enabled Auto Tracking Cameras, Zoom, Microsoft Teams Certified Enterprise-Grade USB Cameras, Document Cameras, and Mobile Device Charging Solutions. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customer's expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment, and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on Twitter @AVerVC.


© Business Wire 2021
