Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVer Announces the CAM130: 4K Camera with Intelligent Built-in Fill Lighting

03/02/2021 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compact 4K Camera Perfect For Huddle Rooms and Remote Work

AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announced today the launch of the CAM130, a USB conference camera solution with a built-in microphone for today’s virtual communicators, perfect for huddle rooms, phonebooth rooms, and those who work from home. The CAM130 is the first of AVer’s new series of solutions which include built-in fill lighting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302006008/en/

CAM130 is a 4K camera with intelligent built-in fill lighting. Compact camera perfect for huddle rooms and remote work. (Photo: Business Wire)

CAM130 is a 4K camera with intelligent built-in fill lighting. Compact camera perfect for huddle rooms and remote work. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our built-in fill lighting is an intuitive, innovative, and much-needed feature for any business professional utilizing virtual meeting spaces," said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer USA. “AVer is at the forefront of technology and this is the first of many cutting-edge devices we will bring to the marketplace in 2021.”

Brighten your life and virtual workspace with revolutionary intelligent fill-in lighting. Declutter your desk and eliminate additional bulky light rings or light cubes with the perfect amount of professional lighting to illuminate your workspace. The CAM130 automatically adjusts brightness and memorizes preferences to present you in your best light. Users can manually adjust the color temperature and light level with simple buttons on the back of the camera, AVer remote control (separately purchased), or through AVer free PTZApp 2.

The CAM130 packs a full suite of professional features into a simple, portable device. High-quality sensors and multi-lens glass produce super-sharp 4K video with brilliant color. Built-in unidirectional microphone, USB plug-and-play, and 4X Digital Zoom allow for easy meeting set up and use. Keep meetings safe and efficient with AVer's improved SmartFrame. Next-generation facial and body detection ensures everyone is visible on the screen, even with masks on.

Compact and versatile, the CAM130 is perfect for traveling and remote team members. The CAM130 easily mounts on top of a 13-inch monitor, tripod, desk stand, or even upside down to fit a variety of meeting spaces. Dual FOV allows you to pick from 90° or 120° FOV for full room coverage of any workspace, while the privacy shutter allows for peace of mind while the camera is not in use.

To learn more about the CAM130 visit https://averusa.com/products/conference-camera/cam130.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things. Our product portfolio includes Professional Grade Artificial Intelligence Enabled Auto Tracking Cameras, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams Certified Enterprise-Grade USB Cameras, Document Cameras, and Mobile Device Charging Solutions. We strive to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds our customer's expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment, and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on Twitter @AVerVC.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:45pA New Technology Increases Sterility Assurance in Parental Manufacturing
GL
01:44pTop Companies for Employee Engagement and Development -- Journal Report
DJ
01:43pSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:43pWEBBANK  : announces Parris Sanz named EVP-General Counsel
BU
01:42pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuelan intelligence monitored Citgo executives in U.S. - court testimony
RE
01:42pDentons Flashpoint - March 2, 2021
PU
01:41p2021 Human Capital Management Value Matrix Highlights Increased ROI from PPP Adaptations and New Hire Support Tools
BU
01:40pINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES  : IBM Announces Kathryn Guarini as CIO
PU
01:40pBrownie's Marine Group Announces BLU3 Nemo is #1 on Amazon's Most Wished for Diving Packages
GL
01:40pCOLORADO HOMES AND BUSINESSES : “Protect My Right to Gas”
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIXT SE : PRESS RELEASE : SIXT closes 2020 with a slight profit in Europe despite Corona - total consolidated ..
2Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
3NASDAQ 100 : Stocks hit the pause button
4Target to spend $4 billion a year to speed up delivery as pandemic spurs online gains
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Engineering firm Renishaw mulls sale as founders keen to bow out

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ