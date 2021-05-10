AVer Debuts CP10 Collaboration Controller for Safe Meetings

AVer’s CP10 touch-screen controller features antibacterial glass with ion technology to promote the health and safer of users while collaborating

AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces the CP10: a 10.1-inch conference room collaboration controller featuring a capacitive touch screen and antibacterial glass with ion technology to promote safer meetings. Designed as a flexible solution for meeting spaces, AVer’s CP10 can be utilized as a controller inside a meeting space or as a scheduling display outside a meeting room.

"AVer’s CP10 is an easy-to-use, intuitive touch screen designed for dynamic meetings. It promotes the health and safety of meeting participants through its antibacterial touch glass,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “AVer is at the forefront of designing innovative technology while promoting the well-being of our clients and the communities they serve — it is our utmost priority.”

AVer’s CP10 offers fine-tuned touch for productive meetings and supports 10 touch points for a simplified user experience. Featuring a built-in table stand, the CP10 incorporates a high-resolution display with a comfortable and ergonomic viewing angle, whether it’s utilized as a tabletop controller inside a meeting space or wall mounted as a scheduling display. The CP10’s optional slide-in wall mount enables users to display conference room schedules, while the LED light indicators can be programmed to show the status of a meeting room.

The CP10 promotes simplified installation through a consolidated, single PoE+ connection for power and camera control. With minimal cabling, the CP10 ensures clean installs and reduces desktop clutter for a streamlined appearance. The single-cable connection empowers a flexible placement and reduced installation costs. The CP10 is preloaded with a Zoom controller for plug-n-play setup. Using AVer’s PTZApp 2 software, the CP10 enables camera controls with multiple platforms — including Microsoft Teams, RingCentral, BlueJeans and many others. The integrated PTZApp 2 allows users to easily manage the controller with enterprise-management software and platforms.

