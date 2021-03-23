AVer Europe : Agrees Expansion With Midwich Group

AVer Europe, leading developer and manufacturer of education technology and visual collaboration solutions, has announced the extension of its distribution agreement with specialist audio-visual distributor Midwich Group.

The full range of video conferencing and professional audio-visual products from AVer Europe is now available to Midwich Group channel partners in the UK and Ireland, and will be available in further regions following a phased rollout in the coming months.

The range includes AVer Europe’s PTZ, auto-tracking and USB cameras, camera controllers, on-premises video conferencing solutions and software add-ons. The solutions offer a wealth of capabilities including full HD quality, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet certifications and accreditation as an approved partner of Zoom.

“We’re pleased to be expanding our relationship with Midwich Group as part of our mission to bring these award-winning video conferencing and pro-AV solutions to the UK and beyond,” said Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe. “Products such as these provide businesses with the ultimate freedom for collaboration and make communication far more efficient and engaging, wherever teams are based. We look forward to continuing our work with Midwich Group in delivering quality conferencing and audio-visual solutions to organisations.”

“With a solution to suit any vertical and every environment, AVer’s solutions are an exciting addition to Midwich Group’s existing range,” said Stuart Mizon, Commercial Director, Midwich Group. “The simplicity of the solutions ensure that installation and management of devices is straight-forward for our channel partners, and the impressive 5-year warranty that many products come with adds further peace of mind. AVer’s team has a wealth of experience and we look forward to working with them.”

Enquiries may be directed to the Midwich Group’s global UC team in the relevant region –UK & Ireland – lloyd.platt@midwich.com

For more information about AVer Europe’s video conferencing and professional audio-visual products, please visit www.avereurope.com.

