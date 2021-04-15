Log in
AVer Europe : Announces Partnership With Icecat to Make Product Content Available for Channel Partners

04/15/2021 | 05:39am EDT
AVer Europe, leading developer and manufacturer of education technology and visual collaboration solutions, has announced that its product content is now available to channel partners via the Icecat platform.

Through its partnership with Icecat, a leading publisher and syndicator of product information worldwide, retailers and partners of AVer Europe are now able to freely access product datasheets, marketing materials and rich media assets. The content is easy to access, standardised and available in a range of languages via the Icecat catalogue.

Following AVer Europe’s recent distribution agreement extension with audio-visual distributor Midwich Group, this partnership with Icecat is another move to support its channel partners in delivering quality conferencing and audio-visual solutions to organisations across Europe.

Rene Buhay, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe comments: “We are pleased to inform our customers that all our video conferencing and education products are now available on Icecat, in all European languages. Most of our customers are already users of the Icecat platform. AVer Europe is now making it easier for them by setting up this strong partnership with Icecat.”

Icecat also offers AVer Europe’s partners the opportunity to integrate this product content into their own e-commerce platforms.

“AVer Europe is a great addition to the Open Icecat catalog given its strong presence in the AV industry, said Filip Van Ryn, Country Manager for Belgium at Icecat.

For more information about AVer Europe’s products, please visit: http://bit.ly/AVerEurope.

-ENDS-

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence, AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.


© Business Wire 2021
