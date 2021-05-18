AVerMedia Launches Live Streamer NEXUS and MIC 330, a 6-track Audio Mixer/Creator's Control Center and a Dynamic XLR Microphone.

Empowering creators with the tools to sound better and have greater control in their creative journey, the Live Streamer NEXUS and Live Streamer MIC 330 are game changers to say the least.

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in digital audio and video, announced today that it has launched the Live Streamer NEXUS and Live Streamer MIC 330, the latest additions to AVerMedia’s ecosystem. These bring a game-changing audio mixer/control center for live content creation on YouTube, Twitch, or any streaming platform and a dynamic XLR microphone ready to help creators make their voice heard.

The Live Streamer NEXUS is a 6-track audio mixer: 3 are physical inputs (Optical, line in and XLR), 3 are virtual tracks that can be routed on the streaming PC. A built-in amplifier and audio processor lets creators modify their XLR microphone input. With Dual Mix, creators will be able to control 2 independent audio mixes: one audio mix for their stream, the other one for their headsets.

The NEXUS control center consists of a 5” IPS touch screen and 4 dedicated function buttons. Together with the NEXUS app, creators can fully customize the control panel to take full control of their live streams. With features including scene changes, media launch, music control, or displaying viewer count, volume levels and even reading live chat, the NEXUS brings a whole new level of control to all creatives.

The NEXUS app integrates popular streaming and creative software such as OBS, Streamlabs OBS, RECentral, YouTube, Twitch, and Spotify with many future integrations and new functions to come, via free software updates.

Perfectly paired with the NEXUS, the Live Streamer MIC 330 is here to help creators sound their best with minimal hassle. Its combination of a tuned dynamic capsule and cardioid pickup pattern improves off-axis noise rejection while boosting voice clarity, and its built-in pop filter adds an extra layer of protection to help creators filter out those plosive sounds to ensure a smooth listening experience for viewers.

In AVerMedia’s endless quest to provide creators with essential tools to elevate their content as they boldly create, AVerMedia has developed the first-of-its-kind audio mixer and control center to empower creators to truly take control of their live content creation. With the additional release of AVerMedia’s sleek, broadcast-quality dynamic XLR microphone, these two key elements bring a professional and complete experience to the AVerMedia ecosystem, providing creators with a complete studio fully powered by AVerMedia to better meet their creative needs.

Live Streamer NEXUS Features

6 track audio mixing

Dual independent audio mix

5’ IPS Touch Screen

Nexus Widgets, display live chat, follower and viewer count, etc.

Direct integration with OBS, SLOBS, RECentral, Spotify, etc.

Live Streamer MIC 330 Features

Broadcast quality dynamic capsule

Voice clarity boost

Built-in Pop Filter

Cardioid Pickup Pattern

All metal body

Availability and Price

The Live Streamer NEXUS is now available for US$349.99 (MSRP) and Live Streamer MIC 330 for US$99.99 (MSRP) at AVerMedia e-store.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in Taiwan in 1990, with US headquarters in Fremont, California, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting edge, high quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions. The company is highly involved in community and social responsibilities, and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia’s technologies for integrated applications.

