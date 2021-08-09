Log in
AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Axsome Therapeutics For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Axsome Therapeutics investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/axsm.

What is this all about?

Before the market opened on August 9, 2021, Axsome Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in their review of Axsome’s New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it is attempting to learn the nature of the discrepancies in order to address them, but said the development may lead to a delay in the potential approval of AXS-05.

On this news shares of Axsome stock fell 40% in intraday trading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Axsome Therapeutics stock and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS