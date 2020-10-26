Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Aaron Ozee Launches Regulus Masks Protecting Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 05:05am EDT

CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aaron Ozee, celebrity author of the bestselling children's book, "Regulus" (ISBN: 978-1387010790), and esteemed director of the "Regulus" movie, has partnered with Vistaprint to launch a collection of masks which feature his infamous rat king character to protect families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron Ozee Wearing REGULUS Face Mask

CHICAGO, Ill., Oct 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aaron Ozee, celebrity author of the bestselling children's book, "Regulus" (ISBN: 978-1387010790), and esteemed director of the "Regulus" movie, has partnered with Vistaprint to launch a collection of masks which feature his infamous rat king character to protect families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ozee searched for vendors that could execute his vision for launching a collection of Regulus masks, but few proved worthy to handle such a task. However, when Ozee learned Vistaprint began printing face masks, he was convinced they were the right partner. Not just because the safety and quality measures they use when making them, but they donate a percentage of each order placed to local communities that have been devastated by the Coronavirus.

Ozee designed the collection of Regulus masks to be affordable to families who are confronting financial hardship. Each mask has considerable breathing room, can be washed using hand soap or various cleaning solutions for reuse, are equipped with a changeable filter, and come vacuum sealed with factory timestamps for enhanced security during shipping.

"We never expected this pandemic would change the way people live. Disasters of any kind are often unpredictable, but as humans we are strong enough to push through anything. Entertaining families during this harsh period of history with this global phenomenon of a character has been a gift from the heavens but ensuring the safety of my fans has never been more important. Masks are the key to defeating this horrible virus, and if we equally follow best practices, as directed by credible authorities, we shall prevail," said Ozee during the release of this announcement.

An unprecedented grouping of legendary actors, musicians, comics, political leaders, authors, film makers, athletes, and motivational speakers have expressed support. Names such as Tony Hawk, Akon, Drake Bell, Sean Astin, and Paula Deen rank among those who love "Regulus."

For those wanting to purchase a copy of the "Regulus" (ISBN: 978-1387010790) book, or Regulus mask for members of your family, please visit https://www.aaronozee.com.

For those wanting to stream the "Regulus" movie on Amazon Prime, you will need to register for your membership or visit https://www.regulusmovie.com.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/1feuD0XFWRA

No celebrity endorsement claimed or implied.

News Source: Aaron Ozee

Related link: http://www.aaronozee.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/aaron-ozee-launches-regulus-masks-protecting-families-during-covid-19-pandemic/


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31aOil drops on rising virus cases, increasing Libyan output
RE
05:27aUK consumer confidence falls after five months of gains - YouGov/Cebr
RE
05:27aGerman business sentiment falls on coronavirus angst
RE
05:26aGermany's Ifo Index Falls as Second Wave Takes Toll on Business Sentiment
DJ
05:20aGold slips on strong dollar, U.S. stimulus doubts
RE
05:18aCfo of spain's liberbank says does not believe banks have to compensate customers following spain's supreme court ruling on mortgage contracts irph
RE
05:16aCfo of spain's liberbank expects cost of risk to hover around 50-55 basis points towards end of 2020, potentially lower next year
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:15aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on October 25, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2SAP SE : SAP SE : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
3EUROSTOXX : Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP SA : EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted ..
5Asian shares subdued as S&P slips, virus surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group