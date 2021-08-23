Aarvik Therapeutics : (formerly Aarkus Therapeutics) Announces Successful Series Seed Financing

Aarvik Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to engineering precision therapies for oncology targets, has undergone a name change from Aarkus Therapeutics, effective immediately.

Aarvik Therapeutics combines a unique, proprietary modular platform with multiple target mechanisms to develop novel molecules with an improved therapeutic index for oncology targets. Backed by the extensive scientific research, development and investment expertise of its founders and Board members, Aarvik Therapeutics is applying its vision and passion to create transformational benefit for cancer patients.

Since launching in June 2021, Aarvik Therapeutics has rapidly and successfully closed its initial series seed financing round from employees, advisors, family and friends, including key industry thought leaders. Ample funding has been raised to reach key research milestones.

“We are delighted to have such outstanding support from employees, family, friends and mentors who have made possible the successful closure of our seed financing round,” said Jagath Reddy Junutula, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO of Aarvik Therapeutics. “We now look forward to taking Aarvik Therapeutics to the next level with this strengthened, committed enthusiasm.” Sachdev Sidhu, PhD, Co-founder, added, “I am proud to be a part of Aarvik Therapeutics, which builds on many decades of commitment from enthusiastic colleagues in a novel way, and addresses unmet therapeutic needs with the most advanced protein engineering technologies. Aarvik Therapeutics is a fantastic blend of new ideas, and we look forward to substantial success.”

For additional information, visit www.aarviktx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005155/en/