Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AbCellera Expands Technology Stack with Acquisition of Trianni for $90 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 04:35pm EST

Acquisition enhances AbCellera’s ability to generate large databases of human antibodies for drug discovery programs

AbCellera, a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed to prevent and treat disease, today announced it has acquired Trianni, Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at US$90 million. The acquisition deepens AbCellera’s technology stack with a suite of genetically engineered mice for generating diverse panels of human antibodies with drug-like properties.

“Trianni marks our fourth and largest strategic technology addition to date. With its technology and team, Trianni amplifies our capability to generate human antibodies and provides a strong foundation for developing increasingly powerful transgenic mouse technologies,” said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO of AbCellera. “Trianni adds a key pillar to our platform, which now includes genetically engineered rodents, microfluidic single-cell screening, repertoire sequencing, AI-powered computation, and bispecific protein engineering. By integrating these technologies, we aim to provide our partners with access to a modern operating system that improves the speed and probability of success of antibody drug development.”

Trianni’s genetic engineering technology is a platform for developing humanized mice. The flagship Trianni Mouse® was designed to maximize immune responses, increase antibody diversity, and preserve natural maturation of fully human antibodies in rodents. The Trianni Mouse® is also a core platform that supports the rapid development of new mouse strains tailored to address the most challenging antibody discovery programs. Several next-generation humanized mice are currently being developed and when launched aim to provide partners with the following benefits:

  • Generate multispecific antibodies and access difficult targets with the Heavy-Chain Only (HCO) Mouse, which expresses smaller, single domain antibodies that can reach target sites conventional IgG molecules cannot. HCO antibodies are ideally suited for applications in cell therapy and for bispecific and multispecific antibody therapeutics.
  • Break immune tolerance with the All-Epitope Mouse, which generates robust immune responses against highly-conserved, high-value drug targets such as GPCRs and ion channels that are prevalent in multiple diseases and indications, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological diseases, inflammation, and pain.
  • Target new epitopes with the DD Mouse, which has long CDR3 loops that can access “hidden” or recessed binding sites that are unreachable by conventional IgG molecules.
  • Maximize efficiency with the Eazysort Mouse, which allows up-front enrichment of immune cells that recognize the target to focus discovery efforts on only high-value antibodies of interest.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc., an AbCellera company, specializes in antibody discovery technology using transgenic mice. Trianni’s lead technology, the Trianni Mouse®, is a next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of diverse, fully-human monoclonal antibodies. The Trianni transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic engineering technology. Additional information about Trianni is available at www.trianni.com.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera is a privately held technology company with an antibody discovery platform that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be used to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera’s technology, which combines high-throughput microfluidics, hyper-scale data science, machine learning, bioinformatics, and genomics, identifies new drug candidates and aims to reduce the time it takes to bring treatments to the clinic. AbCellera's partners include leading biotechnology companies, global health organizations, and many of the top 10 biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit www.abcellera.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:49pOTTO ENERGY : Beluga Well Update
PU
04:48pPRUDENTIAL BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pHanna Skandera Appointed President & CEO of the Daniels Fund
GL
04:47pL Brands tops quarterly sales estimates on Bath & Body Works boost
RE
04:47pL BRANDS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:47pTRIUMPH GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:47pRICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pDevelopment agreement with phoenix would provide $205mln in funds for public road, water infrastructure near future tsmc factory
RE
04:46pPhoenix, arizona city council votes 9-0 to authorize development agreement with taiwan semiconductor manufacturing co for $12bln chip factory
RE
04:46pUSA TECHNOLOGIES : rebrands as Cantaloupe
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine deliveries could start 'before Christmas'
2S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
3Oil gains 1% on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. lifts Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes, tough hurdles remain
5CME GROUP INC. : ANALYSIS: Another bitcoin bubble? This time it's different, backers hope

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ