AbacusNext : and Zola Suite Announce Combination

07/01/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
Creates industry leader with strongest portfolio of legal practice management solutions on the market

AbacusNext, a leading software provider for legal and accounting professionals, and Zola Suite, an award-winning native SaaS legal practice management software provider, today announced that the companies are combining to create the strongest portfolio of legal software solutions on the market. As part of this portfolio, customers will now have access to products including Zola Suite, AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, Office Tools, HotDocs and Abacus Payment Exchange (APX).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005795/en/

“We are thrilled to bring together two industry leaders to deliver cutting-edge software solutions to our customers,” said Scott Johnson, CEO of AbacusNext. “Together, we will create many opportunities to better serve our customers with fully integrated, modern SaaS solutions, while accelerating growth for the combined business.”

The combination brings together Zola’s award-winning suite of native SaaS practice management products with AbacusNext’s 35+ year history as an industry-leading software provider in the Legal and Accounting markets. AbacusNext’s customers and users will have the opportunity to modernize their practices, improve their workflows, and expand their businesses leveraging Zola’s award-winning suite of native SaaS solutions as a holistic solution for customers, including matter management, time and billing, CRM, and integrated accounting capabilities. Zola’s customers will benefit from AbacusNext’s extensive resources, including AbacusNext’s cutting-edge capabilities in digital payments and document automation.

”This partnership with AbacusNext will allow us to supercharge our pace of innovation and leverage the collective expertise across the AbacusNext ecosystem to deliver unrivaled tools for law firms around the world,” said Fred Cohen, Founder and CEO of Zola.

About AbacusNext

AbacusNext is a leading vertical SaaS provider for compliance-focused professional services markets. Our purpose-built cloud infrastructure puts customers’ business data and vital applications into a virtual workspace that is accessible anywhere, anytime and from any device, enabling small and midsize legal and accounting firms to grow an efficient, secure, client-focused practice.

More than 100,000 users worldwide benefit from the most complete product portfolio in the industry, including practice management and case management solutions, tailored cloud options, document automation and payment processing. To learn more visit abacusnext.com.

About Zola Suite

Zola Suite is a premiere provider of innovative SaaS solutions designed to help small and midsize law firms streamline workflows and achieve operational excellence. Zola’s award-winning practice management application features best-in-class case management capabilities, patented email management, integrated legal billing/timekeeping (including LEDES), and complete trust and business accounting, all in a single, easy-to-use platform.

Since its launch in 2015, Zola Suite has helped to maximize the productivity and profitability of legal teams around the United States. Zola Suite is headquartered in Port Washington, NY. To learn more, visit zolasuite.com.


HOT NEWS