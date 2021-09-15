Abazović, Bausch: Support to progressive forces and Montenegro's European path

Visible results achieved in the fight against crime and corruption in the past nine months show the Government's determination to complete the process of European integration, it was noted after the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović and Deputy Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg François Bausch.

DPM Abazović expressed satisfaction with the visit, which is a confirmation of traditionally friendly relations, but also an additional incentive in the context of achieving more intensive and dynamic cooperation between Montenegro and Luxembourg.

Abazović thanked the Government of Luxembourg for the support to Montenegro's European integration and the contribution to Montenegro's membership in NATO. He pointed out that Luxembourg is often an example for the Balkan states of how a territorially small, multiethnic state can use all its economic and other potentials.

Abazović noted the importance that the diaspora in Luxembourg has for Montenegro, adding that the Montenegrin emigrant community represents an important bridge for strengthening ties between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction with the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro, DPM Bausch gave full support to Montenegro's European path, motivating progressive forces to continue the process of europeanisation of civil and ecological Montenegro.

The two officials agreed that there is room for intensifying economic cooperation and a greater presence of Luxembourg investment in Montenegro, especially in the fields of energy, tourism and banking.