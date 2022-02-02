Log in
Abazović: Construction of new five-star hotel to begin, investment worth 60 million euros

02/02/2022 | 08:39am EST
Published on: Feb 2, 2022 1:15 PM Author: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister

The construction of a new five-star hotel in Crvena glavica, in the municipality of Budva, worth 60 million euros, will begin soon, Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović said after a meeting with representatives of the Russian company Dobrov & Family Group.

Representatives of Dobrov & Family Group informed the Deputy Prime Minister about the project implementation plan in Crvena glavica and the benefits that the construction of this hotel complex will bring to the tourist offer of Budva and the Montenegrin coast.

If the implementation of the project goes according to plan, the new prestigious hotel could be completed by the end of 2024. Investors informed the Deputy Prime Minister about the plan for the possible cooperation with one of the largest hotel brands that would manage the complex in Crvena glavica.

DPM Abazović pointed out that the construction of the prestigious hotel complex in Crvena glavica will contribute to Montenegrin tourism, especially having in mind the importance of tourism as one of the most important economic branches of our country.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 13:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
