Abazović meets with Zvizdić: We expect an invasion of BiH tourists to Montenegro

07/10/2021 | 05:20am EDT
Published on: Jul 9, 2021 4:15 PM Author: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister

We expect that in ten days there will be an invasion of BiH tourists to Montenegro, which is of great importance for us. Tourists from BiH are traditionally more than welcome in Montenegro, said Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović after the meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives Denis Zvizdić.

DPM Abazović emphasised that Montenegro wants to cherish friendly and good neighbourly relations with BiH. Abazović pointed out that Montenegro and BiH have a great chance for progress in the economy, in addition to tourism, especially in energy.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Denis Zvizdić wished the Montenegrin delegation a warm welcome to Sarajevo and stated that the relations between the two countries are at a high level. Zvizdić stated that Montenegro and BiH strive for the same foreign policy goal, adding that his country wants to join NATO. He noted that the adoption of the Resolution was of exceptional importance for BiH and the region, and that the European path and democratic values will overcome all the challenges facing the Western Balkans.

Furthermore, the two officials discussed the improvement of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, various infrastructure projects and better economic cooperation between the two countries.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 09:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
