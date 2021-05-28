Abazović meets with the Ambassador of Finland: We want to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries

'There is great potential for improving energy cooperation between Montenegro and Finland,' said Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović at a meeting with the non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Finland to Montenegro, H. E. Kimmo Lähdevirta.

The officials pointed to the good and friendly bilateral relations between the two countries, based on the principles of openness, with room for progress in many areas.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and its global impact, DPM Abazović informed the Ambassador of Finland about the significantly better epidemiological situation in Montenegro and the process of mass vaccination, where extraordinary results have been achieved. In that context, the Deputy Prime Minister expressed hope that Finland, ahead of the tourist season, would remove our country from the list of high-risk areas, as Germany did recently.

Furthermore, the two officials discussed the possibilities of strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism and re-establishing the Helsinki-Tivat charter flights, which would further contribute to increasing the number of Finnish tourists in Montenegro during the summer tourist season.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that Montenegro wants to strengthen economic cooperation, primarily through attracting investments from Finland to Montenegro and increasing trade. In that sense, DPM Abazović emphasised the importance of the existing cooperation in the field of energy and renewable energy sources.

The officials exchanged views on the possibilities of improving cooperation in the field of education and welcomed the successful cooperation between the University of Montenegro and higher education institutions from Finland, through several European programmes of cooperation and student exchange.