Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Abazović pays a two-day working visit to the Vatican

12/28/2021 | 08:07am EST
Published on: Dec 28, 2021 11:00 AM Author: Office of the Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović is paying a two-day working visit to the Vatican, at the invitation of Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, the President of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

Abazović will have several separate meetings, including with the Community of Sant'Egidio.

The objective of the Pontifical Academy for Life is the defence and promotion of the value of human life and of the dignity of the person. The Community of Sant'Egidio pays special attention to marginalised groups in society and promotes voluntary and free advocacy for the poor and peace.

The working visit of Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović to the Vatican is an indicator of the continuation of the dialogue with the Vatican, which Montenegro continuously nurtures on the principles of mutual respect, tolerance and understanding. The visit of DPM Abazović is an opportunity to point out the importance of strengthening cooperation with the Vatican, scientific institutions and religious communities, and to point out that multiculturalism, multiethnicity and multiconfessionalism are the foundations on which Montenegro rests.

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Montenegro published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 13:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
