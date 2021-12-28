Abazović pays a two-day working visit to the Vatican

Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović is paying a two-day working visit to the Vatican, at the invitation of Monsignor Vincenzo Paglia, the President of the Pontifical Academy for Life.

Abazović will have several separate meetings, including with the Community of Sant'Egidio.

The objective of the Pontifical Academy for Life is the defence and promotion of the value of human life and of the dignity of the person. The Community of Sant'Egidio pays special attention to marginalised groups in society and promotes voluntary and free advocacy for the poor and peace.

The working visit of Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović to the Vatican is an indicator of the continuation of the dialogue with the Vatican, which Montenegro continuously nurtures on the principles of mutual respect, tolerance and understanding. The visit of DPM Abazović is an opportunity to point out the importance of strengthening cooperation with the Vatican, scientific institutions and religious communities, and to point out that multiculturalism, multiethnicity and multiconfessionalism are the foundations on which Montenegro rests.