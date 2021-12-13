Abazović visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Congratulations to the team representing Montenegro at EXPO 2020 in Dubai. We can be very satisfied with the idea of an ecological state, its setting and affirmation. We should make the most of this comparative advantage that distinguishes us from other countries, said Deputy Prime Minister Dritan Abazović, who visited EXPO 2020 Dubai during his working visit to the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to our Pavilion, Abazović and members of his Office, together with General Commissioner of the Montenegro's Pavilion EXPO 2020 Dubai Prince Nikola Petrović, visited the Pavilions of the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, India and Brazil, where our delegation was hosted by Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights Damares Regina Alves.

Montenegro should be built on the model of an open society, as a cosmopolitan community ready to change its habits and eliminate social prejudices. After several important meetings in the past 3 days I am even more optimistic than before. Let's leave the past and keep up with the modern world, said Abazović.