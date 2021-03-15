AbbVie in talks to sell $5 bln women's drugs portfolio - sources

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc is
holding talks to sell a roughly $5 billion portfolio of women's
drugs acquired last year through its $63 billion purchase of
Botox maker Allergan Plc, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
The move revives a process to sell the business, which makes
Lo Loestrin Fe birth control pill, that Allergan started in 2018
only to ditch five months before being acquired by AbbVie in
2019.
AbbVie is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley
on an auction process that has attracted interest from private
equity firms including CVC Capital Partners, said the sources
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The portfolio generates 12-month earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of roughly $500
million, the sources added.
AbbVie and CVC declined to comment while Morgan Stanley was
not immediately available for comment.
AbbVie has been relying heavily on its blockbuster psoriasis
and rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira to drive up sales and beat
revenue forecasts.
But with Humira's U.S. patent protection expiring in 2023,
AbbVie needs to pay down some $143.7 billion of debt amassed
through the Allergan purchase in order to focus on new
investments.
The sources said CVC could use the AbbVie division to bulk
up its portfolio company Theramex, formed in 2018 through its
acquisition of the international women's health assets of
Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
London-based Theramex, led by Chief Executive Robert
Stewart, makes birth control pills Zoely and Seasonique as well
as osteoporosis drug Actonel.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Arno Schuetze in
Frankfurt, additional reporting by Rebecca Spalding; Editing by
Richard Chang)