Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

AbbVie in talks to sell $5 bln women's drugs portfolio - sources

03/15/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc is holding talks to sell a roughly $5 billion portfolio of women's drugs acquired last year through its $63 billion purchase of Botox maker Allergan Plc, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move revives a process to sell the business, which makes Lo Loestrin Fe birth control pill, that Allergan started in 2018 only to ditch five months before being acquired by AbbVie in 2019.

AbbVie is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley on an auction process that has attracted interest from private equity firms including CVC Capital Partners, said the sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

The portfolio generates 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of roughly $500 million, the sources added.

AbbVie and CVC declined to comment while Morgan Stanley was not immediately available for comment.

AbbVie has been relying heavily on its blockbuster psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira to drive up sales and beat revenue forecasts.

But with Humira's U.S. patent protection expiring in 2023, AbbVie needs to pay down some $143.7 billion of debt amassed through the Allergan purchase in order to focus on new investments.

The sources said CVC could use the AbbVie division to bulk up its portfolio company Theramex, formed in 2018 through its acquisition of the international women's health assets of Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

London-based Theramex, led by Chief Executive Robert Stewart, makes birth control pills Zoely and Seasonique as well as osteoporosis drug Actonel. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt, additional reporting by Rebecca Spalding; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:43pStocks rise, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
RE
04:41pStocks rise, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
RE
04:39pAbbVie in talks to sell $5 bln women's drugs portfolio - sources
RE
04:39pAbbvie inc in talks to sell $5 billion women's drugs portfolio in morgan stanley-led auction -sources
RE
04:28pMaterials Flat As Investors Hedge On Growth View -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:26pTESLA  : Bitcoin falls after weekend record high as India considers a ban
RE
04:26pMicrosoft rolls back system update after access issues with Teams
RE
04:26pEnergy Down As Dollar Gains -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:23pS&P 500 and Dow end session at record highs
RE
04:10pGoldman holds top rank in activism defense, Spotlight takes No. 2 spot
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL & : Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4Danone board ousts boss Faber after activist pressure
5Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ