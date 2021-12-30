Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Abbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral

12/30/2021 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ELTON JOHN PLAYS AT FUNERAL OF DIANA PRINCESS OF WALES

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace received a personal appeal from the Dean of Westminster to allow singer Elton John perform at the funeral of Princess Diana, newly released government documents show.

Wesley Carr, who himself helped conduct part of the funeral service for Diana at Westminster Abbey after her death in a Paris car crash in August 1997, urged a senior figure in the royal household to include a performance by John, a friend of the princess.

"This is a crucial point in the service and we would urge boldness. It is where the unexpected happens and something of the modern world that the princess represented," Carr wrote in the note released by the National Archives.

"I respectfully suggest that anything classical or choral (even a popular classic such as something by [composer Andrew]Lloyd Webber) is inappropriate. Better would be the enclosed song by Elton John (known to millions and his music was enjoyed by the princess), which would be powerful."

Documents show John's 1970 ballad "Your Song" was initially considered, but Carr noted that the singer's 1973 ode to Marilyn Monroe "Candle In the Wind" was already "being widely played and sung throughout the nation". Its performance would be "imaginative and generous to the millions who are feeling personally bereaved".

He added that if the words were "too sentimental" they did not need to be printed in the order of service.

There is no detail of any response from the Palace, but John went on to perform the song, with revised lyrics dedicated to "England's Rose". It was one of the most poignant moments of the funeral, watched by as many as 2.5 billion people.

The re-released version, lamenting a woman's death at a young age in the pitiless glare of fame, went on to become the second-biggest selling physical single of all time.

In 2019, John said he was so worried about getting the words wrong when performing at the funeral that he had a teleprompter installed by the piano.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43aRoyal Caribbean bookings take a hit as Omicron fears worsen
RE
09:42aAbbey pushed for Elton John to play at Princess Diana's funeral
RE
09:38aPakistan cabinet approves IMF-mandated supplementary budget
RE
09:38aTSX opens higher on commodity-linked gains, easing Omicron worries
RE
09:37aGermany to pull the plug on three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
09:35aTSX opens higher on commodity-linked gains, easing Omicron worries
RE
09:35aDow hits all-time high as jobless claims dip
RE
09:30aBrazilian insurer SulAmerica acquires Sompo Saude for $40 million
RE
09:30aPortugal's Social Democrats narrow gap on PM's party before election
RE
09:23aRussia braces for Omicron-led COVID wave early next year -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1