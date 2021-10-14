Abbott Labs unit recalling two COVID-19 lab test kits - FDA

Oct 14 (Reuters) - A unit of Abbott Laboratories is
recalling two COVID-19 laboratory test kits as they can
potentially issue false positive results, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) said on Thursday.
The regulator has identified the recall of the Alinity m
SARS-CoV-2 AMP and the Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP test kits by
unit Abbott Molecular Inc as a Class 1 recall, the most serious
type.
The agency in September issued a letter cautioning
healthcare providers and clinical laboratories of a potential
for false positive results with the two tests, and recommended
they consider retesting positive patient samples with another
authorized COVID-19 test.
The tests require a software, which is used at the
laboratories where the samples are processed, to automate the
mixing of chemicals.
An overflow of one patient sample into another while mixing
chemicals with the samples could be related to the false
positive results, the FDA said on Thursday.
On Sept. 2, Abbott Molecular issued a notice asking impacted
customers to consider all positive COVID-19 test results
presumptive until it was able to implement software updates to
correct the issue at the customers' laboratory sites, according
to the FDA.
The agency said no deaths or adverse health consequences
have been reported from use of the tests.
Abbott has a range of FDA-authorized COVID-19 tests,
including antigen, molecular and serology, which helped boost
its revenue during the peak of the pandemic last year.
(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Devika Syamnath)