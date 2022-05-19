Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Abbott baby formula plant in Michigan on track to reopen in 1-2 weeks

05/19/2022 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are on track to reopen the company's Sturgis, Michigan, baby formula manufacturing plant within one or two weeks, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said on Thursday.

Abbott, the biggest U.S. supplier of powder infant formula including Similac, on Monday agreed with the FDA on steps needed to resume production at the manufacturing plant.

"I think we are on track to get it open within the next week to two weeks, most likely at the outer bound two weeks," Califf told lawmakers at a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations Subcommittee hearing.

The company had initiated a recall of its infant formula products and closed the plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants, worsening a shortage among multiple manufacturers that began with pandemic supply chain issues.

The FDA cannot conclude whether cases of ill babies are directly related to the Abbott plant until its investigation is concluded, Califf said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Susan Heavey; Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Ahmed Aboulenein and Susan Heavey


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:48aDUTCH GOV'T : no plan to increase Groningen gas production after setback
RE
11:48aChina says it wants to expand BRICS bloc of emerging economies
RE
11:48aMercedes aims to fuel road to electric luxury with 'desire'
RE
11:46aS.Africa's rand firms after central bank raises lending rate by 50 bps
RE
11:46aEgypt's central bank raises key interest rates by 200 basis points
RE
11:44aTether has increased holdings of u.s. treasury bills 13% to…
RE
11:44aTether has cut reserves of secured loans- statement…
RE
11:44aTether has increased money market fund reserves- statement…
RE
11:44aStablecoin tether has boosted reserves of u.s. government de…
RE
11:44aOfficial correction-tether has cut commercial paper holdings 17%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares slump after retail giants sound stagflation alarm
2Analyst recommendations: Zoom, Cisco, Target, Under Armour, Walmart...
3Rare double whammy hits retail investors: steep slumps for both stocks ..
4Exclusive-Major Credit Suisse shareholder calls for new CEO
5Chart of the day: Investors and their fears

HOT NEWS