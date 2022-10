Oct 14 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on Friday it was recalling some ready-to-feed baby formula products including Similac-branded items due to inadequate sealing of some bottle caps.

The recall equates to less than one day's worth of infant formula fed in the United States and is not expected to impact the overall supply, Abbott said in a statement. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)