Abbott recalls some ready-to-feed baby formula over bottle defect

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on
Friday it was recalling some ready-to-feed baby formula products
including Similac-branded items due to inadequate sealing of
some bottle caps.
The recall equates to less than one day's worth of infant
formula fed in the United States and is not expected to impact
the overall supply, Abbott said in a statement.
The recall is one more setback for Abbott, which has been at
the center of a baby formula shortage in the United States that
sent parent scrambling for supplies earlier this year.
A recall and temporary halt of production at its Michigan
plant in February exacerbated a supply shortage of baby formula
in the United States.
The products being recalled on Friday were made at Abbott's
Columbus, Ohio plant.
