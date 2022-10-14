Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Abbott recalls some ready-to-feed baby formula over bottle defect

10/14/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on Friday it was recalling some ready-to-feed baby formula products including Similac-branded items due to inadequate sealing of some bottle caps.

The recall equates to less than one day's worth of infant formula fed in the United States and is not expected to impact the overall supply, Abbott said in a statement.

The recall is one more setback for Abbott, which has been at the center of a baby formula shortage in the United States that sent parent scrambling for supplies earlier this year.

A recall and temporary halt of production at its Michigan plant in February exacerbated a supply shortage of baby formula in the United States.

The products being recalled on Friday were made at Abbott's Columbus, Ohio plant.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES -1.14% 101.41 Delayed Quote.-27.19%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.22% 0.62208 Delayed Quote.-13.56%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.96% 1.11956 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.77% 0.7209 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.36% 0.97343 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012154 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.19% 0.55705 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
Latest news "Economy"
12:43pWall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
RE
12:41pBrothers admit to murdering Maltese anti-corruption journalist
RE
12:36pUkraine's Marchenko elected to chair the boards of World Bank, IMF in 2023
RE
12:35pGood day for UK gilts turns bad after PM Truss gives statement
RE
12:34pChilean peso closes down 2.57% vs dollar, lowest level in two we…
RE
12:29pS.African rand weakens as dollar gains on safe-haven demand
RE
12:28pDollar/yen up almost 1%, hits fresh 32-year low of 148.73…
RE
12:26pTop Republican on Senate antitrust panel promises oversight of grocery deal
RE
12:26pOpel to recall nearly 200,000 Insignia models - Handelsblatt
RE
12:23pFed's George repeats call for steadier and slower path of rate hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing
2Wall Street banks' profits slide, brace for weaker economy
3U.S. retail sales unexpectedly flat in September
4Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
5Volkswagen to pay special dividend from Porsche IPO in early January

HOT NEWS