Abbott says shipped millions of cans of infant formula from Ireland facility

05/13/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
May 13 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on Friday it has shipped millions of cans of infant formula powder into the United States from its Ireland facility amid a nationwide acute shortage.

The company said in a blog https://www.abbott.com/corpnewsroom/nutrition-health-and-wellness/abbott-update-on-powder-formula-recall.html it has been focusing on infant formula production from the Ireland facility to serve consumers that use the WIC program for low-income families.

The nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children is a federal assistance scheme administered by U.S. states. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
