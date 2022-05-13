Abbott says shipped millions of cans of infant formula from Ireland facility

May 13 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on
Friday it has shipped millions of cans of infant formula powder
into the United States from its Ireland facility amid a
nationwide acute shortage.
The company said in a blog https://www.abbott.com/corpnewsroom/nutrition-health-and-wellness/abbott-update-on-powder-formula-recall.html
it has been focusing on infant formula production from the
Ireland facility to serve consumers that use the WIC program for
low-income families.
The nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children is a
federal assistance scheme administered by U.S. states.
