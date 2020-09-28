Log in
Abbott wins EU approval for smallest version of glucose monitoring device

09/28/2020 | 09:23am EDT

Abbott Laboratories' said on Monday it had received clearance to market the smallest version of its fastest-growing low-cost diabetes monitoring product in the European Union.

FreeStyle Libre 3, which received the European CE Mark, is a more discreet sensor and will be priced the same as previous versions of the device, the company said.

The earlier version, Libre 2, is priced at $54, while a handheld reader, used to scan the sensor, is available for a one-time cost of $70.

FreeStyle Libre 3 is a continuous glucose monitoring device that allows diabetics to track their blood sugar levels without multiple daily finger sticks.

Patients using the new version will also be able to receive glucose readings automatically on their smartphones through the FreeStyle Libre 3 mobile app.

The Libre 3 sensor, like other versions, is worn at the back of the upper arm for 14 days.

In April, the company said worldwide sales of Freestyle Libre devices rose 59.3% to $600 million in the first quarter of 2020.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

