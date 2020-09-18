Abdulaziz Kamilov receives the Ambassador of Jordan

On September 18, 2020, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Saleh Ahmad Al-Javarneh, who is completing his diplomatic mission to Uzbekistan, MFA reports.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of development of bilateral relations in political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as cooperation within the UN, OIC and other international structures.

The priority importance of activating economic and investment relations and increasing the trade turnover was noted. In particular, the sides exchanged views on creation of a Joint Union of Entrepreneurs of the two countries.

The Minister highly appreciated Ambassador's personal contribution to the progressive development of multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Jordan.

Saleh Ahmad Al-Javarneh expressed his gratitude for favorable conditions created for fruitful work in Uzbekistan.

Source: UzA