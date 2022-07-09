Abe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's financial ruin, police say

NARA, Japan, July 9 (Reuters) - The man arrested for Shinzo
Abe's killing believed the former Japanese leader was linked to
a religious group he blamed for his mother's financial ruin and
spent months planning the attack with a homemade gun, police
told local media on Saturday.
Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 41-year-old, was identified
by police as the suspect who approached Japan's longest-serving
prime minister from behind and opened fire, an attack that was
captured on video and shocked a nation where gun violence is
rare.
Wiry and bespectacled with shaggy hair, the suspect was seen
stepping into the road behind Abe, who was standing on a riser
at an intersection, before unloading two shots from a 40-cm-long
(16-inch) weapon wrapped with black tape. He was tackled by
police at the scene.
Yamagami was a loner who did not reply when spoken to,
neighbours told Reuters. He believed Abe had promoted a
religious group that his mother made a "huge donation" to, Kyodo
news agency said, citing investigative sources.
He told police his mother went bankrupt from the donation,
the Yomiuri newspaper and other media reported.
"My mother got wrapped up in a religious group and I
resented it," Kyodo and others quoted him as telling police.
Nara police declined to comment on the details reported by
Japanese media of Yamagami's motive or preparation.
Media have not named the religious group he was reportedly
upset with.
Yamagami jury-rigged the weapon from parts bought online,
spending months plotting the attack, even attending other Abe
campaign events, including one a day earlier some 200 km (miles)
away, media said.
He had considered a bomb attack before opting for a gun,
according to public broadcaster NHK.
The suspect told police he made guns by wrapping steel pipes
together with tape, some of them with three, five or six pipes,
with parts he bought online, NHK said.
Police found bullet holes in a sign attached to a campaign
van near the site of the shooting and believe they were from
Yamagami, police said on Saturday. Videos showed Abe turning
toward the attacker after the first shot before crumpling to the
ground after the second.
HOSTESS BARS
Yamagami lived on the eighth floor of a building of small
flats. The ground floor is full of bars where patrons pay to
drink and chat with female hostesses. One karaoke bar has gone
out of business.
The elevator stops on only three floors, a cost-saving
design. Yamagami would have had to get off and walk up a flight
of stairs to his flat.
One of his neighbours, a 69-year-old woman who lived a floor
below him, saw him three days before Abe's assassination.
"I said hello but he ignored me. He was just looking down at
the ground to the side not wearing a mask. He seemed nervous,"
the woman, who gave only her surname Nakayama, told Reuters. "It
was like I was invisible. He seemed like something was bothering
him."
She pays 35,000 yen ($260) a month in rent and reckons her
neighbours pay around the same.
A Vietnamese woman living two doors down from Yamagami who
gave her name as Mai, said he appeared to keep to himself. "I
saw him a couple of times. I bowed to him in the elevator, but
he didn't say anything."
NAVY GUN EXPERIENCE
A person named Tetsuya Yamagami served in the Maritime
Self-Defence Force from 2002 to 2005, a spokesman for Japan's
navy said, declining to say whether this was the suspected
killer, as media have reported.
This Yamagami joined a training unit in Sasebo, a major navy
base in the southwest, and was assigned to a destroyer artillery
section, the spokesperson said. He was later assigned to a
training ship in Hiroshima.
"During their service, members of the Self-Defence Force
train with live ammunition once a year. They also do breakdowns
and maintenance of guns," a senior navy officer told Reuters.
"But as they are following orders when they do it, it's hard
to believe they gain enough knowledge to be able make guns," he
said. Even army soldiers who serve "for a long time don't know
how to make guns".
Some time after leaving the navy, Yamagami registered with a
staffing company and in late 2020 started work at a factory in
Kyoto as a forklift operator, the Mainichi newspaper reported.
He had no problems until the middle of April, when he missed
work without permission and then told his boss he wanted to
quit, the newspaper said. He used up his holidays and finished
on May 15.
($1 = 136.0800 yen)
