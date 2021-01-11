Abercrombie sees smaller decline in holiday-quarter sales

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co
on Monday forecast holiday-quarter net sales to decline
between 5% and 7%, as strong online demand was not enough to
cushion the blow from temporary store closures and COVID-19
restrictions.
The company, which owns the Hollister apparel brand, had
previously estimated net sales to decline between 5% and 10% for
the quarter, with analysts expecting a 5.5% fall, according to
IBES data from Refinitiv.
Abercrombie also said it expected fourth-quarter gross
profit rate to be up at least 130 basis points, compared to last
year's 58.2%, as it discounted less.
Online demand for activewear and loungewear has soared since
the start of the lockdowns, but in-store sales have taken a hit
as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in North America and major
European markets forced governments to reintroduce certain
restrictions.
Abercrombie's shares rose about 1% to $23.34 in extended
trading.
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy
Caren Daniel and Shounak Dasgupta)