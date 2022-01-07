Abertas inscrições para o 7º Fórum Empresarial UE-África, de 14 a 18 de fevereiro em Bruxelas

Co-organized by EBCAM - The European Business Council for Africa, of which AIP is a member, the 7th EU-Africa Business Forum (EABF22) will take place in Brussels, in parallel with the summit of Heads of State and of the European Union-Africa Government.

More information and registration form here .



Participants in the EABF22 will have the opportunity to engage with decision makers on policy reforms with implications for EU-Africa trade and investment relations; explore new business opportunities; attend panels with the participation of political and business figures covering strategic areas of trade and investment cooperation between Europe and Africa; participate in workshops and seminars on the main topics supporting the development of the EU-Africa relationship (hybrid and virtual events); participate in exclusive meetings, bringing together companies and governments (B2B; B2G); networking with African counterparts, meeting and interacting with individuals and organizations, online and in person, and visitin

The EBCAM (non-profit organization whose mission is to represent European companies with interests in Africa, in the areas of development, business, trade and investment, and of) is responsible for leading four panels with representatives of the European private sector.

The physical event will be subject to COVID restrictions, in effect on the date of the event, which will be monitored at all times. Participants who register for the physical event will be informed of developments whenever appropriate. The online event will not change due to the measures that arise for the physical format.

