Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Abertas inscrições para o 7º Fórum Empresarial UE-África, de 14 a 18 de fevereiro em Bruxelas

01/07/2022 | 07:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Co-organized by EBCAM - The European Business Council for Africa, of which AIP is a member, the 7th EU-Africa Business Forum (EABF22) will take place in Brussels, in parallel with the summit of Heads of State and of the European Union-Africa Government.

More information and registration form here.

Participants in the EABF22 will have the opportunity to engage with decision makers on policy reforms with implications for EU-Africa trade and investment relations; explore new business opportunities; attend panels with the participation of political and business figures covering strategic areas of trade and investment cooperation between Europe and Africa; participate in workshops and seminars on the main topics supporting the development of the EU-Africa relationship (hybrid and virtual events); participate in exclusive meetings, bringing together companies and governments (B2B; B2G); networking with African counterparts, meeting and interacting with individuals and organizations, online and in person, and visitin

The EBCAM (non-profit organization whose mission is to represent European companies with interests in Africa, in the areas of development, business, trade and investment, and of) is responsible for leading four panels with representatives of the European private sector.

The physical event will be subject to COVID restrictions, in effect on the date of the event, which will be monitored at all times. Participants who register for the physical event will be informed of developments whenever appropriate. The online event will not change due to the measures that arise for the physical format.

Disclaimer

AIP - Associação Industrial Portuguesa published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 12:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
08:06aCNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference
PR
08:06aKamara And Soares - the Oldest Duo Inspiring Totalenergies Afcon 2021
AQ
08:06aEnergy Vault to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
BU
08:06aSoftchoice Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
08:06aClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of December 31, 2021
BU
08:06aMarpai, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report®
BU
08:05aCerberus Sentinel announces acquisition of True Digital Security
AQ
08:05aDermavant to Present New Data from Phase 3 PSOARING Program at the 2022 Winter Clinical Dermatology Conference
BU
08:05aWestern Asset Middle Market Income Fund Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
BU
08:05aClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of December 31, 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's 'maximum employment' is here; not everyone has benefited
2Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Trigano : 2021/2022 First Quarter Sales
5Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...

HOT NEWS