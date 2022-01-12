Log in
Abintus Bio to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/12/2022 | 08:07am EST
Abintus Bio, Inc. (Abintus), a company pioneering first-in-class, off-the-shelf medicines that reprogram cells directly in vivo, today announced its participation in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. Nicholas Boyle, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company on January 13, 2022, at 10:00 am ET, and the presentation will be available to registered conference attendees.

Additionally, Abintus will be participating in a panel discussion organized by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP) titled “Expanding the Possible with Next-Generation Cell Therapies.” The event will be held virtually on January 21, 2022, at 12:00 pm ET.

All inquiries: info@abintusbio.com

About Abintus Bio, Inc.

Driven by the founding vision of Empowering patients from within, Abintus is developing novel, off-the-shelf therapies that reprogram cells directly in vivo to improve patient outcomes and access. These therapies are based on the Abintus Modular Viral Platform (MVP) and have the potential to reprogram any cell type in the body and to target a range of diseases. The company’s initial In Vivo CAR-X products are designed to produce potent and durable immune responses against both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Abintus' initial funding syndicate included Takeda Ventures and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP). Abintus Bio, Inc. (“Abintus”) is headquartered in San Diego. www.abintusbio.com.


© Business Wire 2022
