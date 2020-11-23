Able Machinery Movers Acquires Diamond E Rigging

Able Machinery Movers, a heavy machinery-moving and rigging company based in Grapevine, Texas, announced today the acquisition of Diamond E Rigging, a family-owned rigging and heavy equipment relocation business in the Austin / San Antonio area.

“Diamond E is a family-owned company and a trusted partner to a substantial customer base – a perfect extension of the Able way of doing business,” said David Krieger, Able’s president. “We look forward to continuing to provide outstanding service to Diamond E’s existing customers and to offering our combined capabilities to even more businesses in the Austin and San Antonio area.”

Able was founded more than 60 years ago and has developed long-term relationships with a notable list of multinational customers, including Bell Helicopter, General Electric, TDIndustries, Tetra Pak, and Texas Instruments, among others. Able prioritizes completing projects safely, on time, and within budget, and its customers rely on Able’s experience placing machinery in areas with limited maneuverability, as well as its ability to work in sensitive environments such as data centers, clean rooms, and hospitals.

Diamond E Rigging, founded by owner and president Gene Evans in 2008, who was joined by his son John Evans in 2015, provides rigging and heavy equipment relocation services in and around the Austin and San Antonio region. In addition to its core services, Diamond E also offers welding, metal fabrication, concrete and electrical work, demonstrations and installations, and equipment maintenance and servicing. Along with a valued slate of customers, Diamond E will bring skilled riggers, successful sales professionals, and specialized equipment to Able.

“Becoming part of Able is a natural next step for Diamond E as we grow and expand. It was important to us to find a partner who was committed to serving our customers with the same high-quality standards we hold, and we know Able is that partner,” said Gene Evans. “Now that we’re joining forces, we will be able to serve even more customers with even more resources,” added John Evans.

Able, part of the Satori Capital portfolio, operates according to the principles of conscious capitalism, a business approach that emphasizes extraordinary long-term outcomes for all stakeholders. It has developed a culture centered on exceptional customer service, efficient operation, and support for its team members. To learn more about conscious capitalism and Satori, visit satoricapital.com.

About Able Machinery Movers, Inc.

Based in Grapevine, Texas, Able Machinery Movers is a leading equipment-moving and rigging company serving commercial and industrial customers. Since its founding in 1957, Able has built a reputation for safely completing complex projects on time and within budget. Able has operated throughout Texas from DFW and Houston and in October 2020 opened an Austin location. Visit ablemachinerymovers.com for more information.

About Diamond E Rigging, LLC

Founded in 2008, Diamond E Rigging is headquartered in Buda, Texas, approximately 20 miles outside of Austin. The company provides rigging and heavy equipment relocation services to customers in and around the Austin and San Antonio region. Visit diamonderigging.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006290/en/