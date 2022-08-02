Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Abortion rights face voter test in Kansas

08/02/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
STORY: The vote is the first statewide electoral test of abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Voters are being asked whether they want to amend the Kansas state constitution to assert there is no right to abortion. The amendment's passage, which requires a simple majority, would reverse a 2019 state Supreme Court ruling that established such a right in Kansas.

A voter named Kasey told Reuters, "I think it's ridiculous that in 2022 I'm having to vote for my own personal rights. So, um yeah, that's about as nice as I can say it."

"It's been 50 years in our nation, so, people have accepted this as a right, or, as right. But, when we pull back and look at the scientific evidence of what happens in that womb, not the emotion and not the fact that I feel like I'm losing something. The people that are losing life have no voice if the people like me don't speak for them," a voter named Donald said on Tuesday.


