Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

About 1,300 U.S. flights canceled after winter storm in Northeast

01/30/2022 | 09:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nor'easter storm in New York

(Reuters) - About 1,300 U.S. flights were canceled early on Sunday after the northeastern part of the country was walloped by a fierce winter storm.

Several U.S. states had declared emergencies https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-east-coast-prepares-heavy-snow-plunging-temperatures-blizzard-hits-2022-01-29 in response to the storm, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas and was forecast to continue depositing snow into Sunday morning as it moved north to Maine.

The total number of flight cancellations within, into, or out of the United States was about 1,300 as of 9 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled. Another 480 U.S.-related flights were delayed, the data showed.

The LaGuardia Airport in New York City and the Boston Logan International Airport each had over 200 flight cancellations as of early Sunday.

The fierce winter storm on Saturday dropped more than 2 feet (60 cm) of snow on some areas while packing high winds, prompting thousands of flight cancellations and leading governors in Rhode Island and other states to curtail access to the roads.

Much quieter weather was expected across the East Coast on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

The conditions on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket were improving after the powerful nor'easter flooded roads and caused a large power outage on Saturday, the local police department said. The water was deep enough for two high school students to row a canoe along a flooded street, according to a photo posted on social media.

In Massachusetts, about 56,000 out of 2.6 million customers were without electricity as of early Sunday, according to the https://poweroutage.us website.

The weather may have contributed to the death of an elderly woman who was found on Saturday in a hotel parking lot in Uniondale, New York, with her car window open, according to an officer at the Nassau County Police Department in Long Island.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOGAN GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -11.44% 4.8 End-of-day quote.-19.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48aNorth Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
10:48aNorth Korea caps month of tests with longest-range missile since 2017
RE
10:41aNATO concerned over Europe's energy security amid standoff with Russia
RE
10:35aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
10:35aIsrael supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
RE
10:12aNine dead, including children, after a six-car crash in Las Vegas
RE
10:05aIreland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday"
RE
10:02aIreland calls for justice on 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday"
RE
09:58aOne protester dies as security forces confront crowds in Khartoum - medics
RE
09:42aU.S. Senate close to deal on legislation to sanction Russia -senators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Thousands stage peaceful protest in Ottawa against Canada's vaccine man..
2NATO chief says no plans to send combat troops to Ukraine if Russia inv..
3German finmin backs early end to green energy levy
4Police arrest Macau's No 2 junket boss in crackdown
5Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit

HOT NEWS