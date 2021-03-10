Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

About 100 High School Girls Are Challenging to Produce New Style of “Graduation & Entrance Ceremony” in Corona Era, With Microsoft Surface & teamLab Inc. - Project “Million Cherry Blossom”

03/10/2021 | 12:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Team Cinderella (Tokyo, Minato-ward) who hosts Japan’s largest high school girl event “Cinderella Fes Vol.08 online” starts Million Cherry Blossomproject with the support and cooperation of Microsoft Surface and the artwork exhibited by teamLab Inc.(Sakura Bombing Home)

In cooperation with junior & high school girls of the same generation in Japan and abroad who have been deprived of many opportunities to create memories under the corona wreck, we designed the coloring picture of "Sakura(Cherry Blossoms)", which is strongly connected to graduation and entrance ceremony in Japan. We are recruiting people and aim to produce a graduation and entrance ceremony with 1 million participants.

The collected "Sakura" will be released on "Sakura Bombing Home", artwork by teamLab Inc., and the completion will be broadcast live on Wednesday, March 31st from Saitama Super Arena, which is the distribution venue on the day of Cinderella Festival.

Please participate in the project of high school girls who wish to "create the best graduation and entrance ceremonies that can only be done online in the With-Corona era."

On the special site, we will introduce the thoughts of high school girls hosting the project and how to participate.

Organize by: Team Cinderella (MEDIA MIX PRODUCTS Co., Ltd)

Supported by: Supported by: Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd Microsoft Surface

Artwork exhibited by: teamLab Inc.

When you are posting to SNS, use the hashtag below. Thank you!!!
#1Msakura

[How to participate]
- Enter the special website
- Download the coloring picture of Sakura and paint it
- Upload the picture
- Uploaded Sakura will bloom on YouTube Live

[Recruitment Period]
From 14:00 on March 14th , 2021 to 18:00 on March 31st, Wed. (Japan time)

[Target]
* Any age or nationality.
* Anyone can participate from a PC or smartphones.

Project “Million Cherry Blossom” special website
https://emmary.jp/1m_sakura/

March 31st Cinderella Fes, Vol.8 website
http://cinderellafes.cinderellaweb.com/

About team Cinderella & Cinderella Fes

A team of about 100 high school girls, organizing one of the largest high school girl event in Japan, with more than 10,000 high school girls visiting from all over Japan every year.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS  : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aORIOR  : performs well in domestic Swiss market; coronavirus-related factors leave a deep mark on fiscal year 2020
PU
12:12aCATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS  : posts record $2.8 billion annual loss, focuses on preserving cash
RE
12:11aCRAWFORD MPANY  : Adjuster spotlight - Mark Hale
PU
12:07aDollar claws back losses as U.S. yields stabilise
RE
12:07aWomen Leading Communities through the COVID Crisis
PU
12:07aCAPGEMINI  : How to rise to the opportunity of digital transformation
PU
12:05aTOYOTA TSUSHO  : Starts Selling COVID-19 Insurance for Japanese Residents in Indonesia
PU
12:05aORIOR AG | Media Release Full Year Results 2020
TE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
4LG CHEM, LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: LG hopes to make new battery cells for Tesla in 2023 in U.S. or Europe - sources
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ