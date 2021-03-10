About 100 High School Girls Are Challenging to Produce New Style of “Graduation & Entrance Ceremony” in Corona Era, With Microsoft Surface & teamLab Inc. - Project “Million Cherry Blossom”

Team Cinderella (Tokyo, Minato-ward) who hosts Japan’s largest high school girl event “Cinderella Fes Vol.08 online” starts “Million Cherry Blossom” project with the support and cooperation of Microsoft Surface and the artwork exhibited by teamLab Inc.(Sakura Bombing Home)

In cooperation with junior & high school girls of the same generation in Japan and abroad who have been deprived of many opportunities to create memories under the corona wreck, we designed the coloring picture of "Sakura(Cherry Blossoms)", which is strongly connected to graduation and entrance ceremony in Japan. We are recruiting people and aim to produce a graduation and entrance ceremony with 1 million participants.

The collected "Sakura" will be released on "Sakura Bombing Home", artwork by teamLab Inc., and the completion will be broadcast live on Wednesday, March 31st from Saitama Super Arena, which is the distribution venue on the day of Cinderella Festival.

Please participate in the project of high school girls who wish to "create the best graduation and entrance ceremonies that can only be done online in the With-Corona era."

On the special site, we will introduce the thoughts of high school girls hosting the project and how to participate.

Organize by: Team Cinderella (MEDIA MIX PRODUCTS Co., Ltd)

Supported by: Supported by: Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd Microsoft Surface

Artwork exhibited by: teamLab Inc.

When you are posting to SNS, use the hashtag below. Thank you!!!

#1Msakura

[How to participate]

- Enter the special website

- Download the coloring picture of Sakura and paint it

- Upload the picture

- Uploaded Sakura will bloom on YouTube Live

[Recruitment Period]

From 14:00 on March 14th , 2021 to 18:00 on March 31st, Wed. (Japan time)

[Target]

* Any age or nationality.

* Anyone can participate from a PC or smartphones.

Project “Million Cherry Blossom” special website

https://emmary.jp/1m_sakura/

March 31st Cinderella Fes, Vol.8 website

http://cinderellafes.cinderellaweb.com/

About team Cinderella & Cinderella Fes

A team of about 100 high school girls, organizing one of the largest high school girl event in Japan, with more than 10,000 high school girls visiting from all over Japan every year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005043/en/