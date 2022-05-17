About 300,000 tonnes of wheat bought by Egypt stranded in Ukraine -trade

CAIRO, May 17 (Reuters) - About 300,000 tonnes of Ukrainian
wheat booked by Egypt's state grains buyer for delivery in
February and March is yet to be shipped, with one cargo stuck in
port and four others still to be loaded, four traders said.
Egypt's General Authority For Supply Commodities (GASC) has
offered traders an extension to secure the cargoes, according to
traders and officials.
Egypt, typically the world's largest wheat importer,
depended heavily on shipments of Black Sea wheat that were
disrupted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The war has raised concerns over Egypt's ability to sustain
its strategic reserves and secure affordable wheat that is used
to make steeply subsidised bread available to nearly two-thirds
of the population.
Egypt's prime minister said this week that the government
had wheat reserves to last four months. Traders say that any
wheat that has been purchased is counted within the country's
strategic reserves, even if it has not yet been delivered.
Two of the cargoes that have yet to be loaded were
contracted by Nibulon and a further two by Inerco, traders said.
A fifth cargo contracted by Olam is stuck at Ukraine's
Chornomorsk Port on a GTCS ship.
Egypt's supply minister confirmed on Sunday that authorities
had granted an extension for delivery of the cargoes, but could
not immediately be reached for further comment.
With Ukraine's ports blocked off by Russia's invasion, it
has been forced to send shipments across its western border,
relying on limited railroad capacity and small Danube river
ports.
GASC has purchased foreign wheat just once since the start
of the war in Ukraine, buying mainly French grain in April at a
higher price than it had paid previously.
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty in Cairo, Nadine Awadalla and Maha
El Dahan in Dubai; Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by David
Evans)