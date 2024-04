About 83% of Japan households see price rises 1 year from now, survey shows

TOKYO (Reuters) - The ratio of Japanese households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 83.3%, a central bank survey showed on Friday, up from 79.3% three months ago.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Takahiko Wada; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Tom Hogue)