Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

About PeopleMove

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This blog serves as a forum for experts and policymakers for sharing information and ideas for leveraging migration for global development. Migration has become a top global development issue. Unlike many other global public issues, views on migration are often deeply personal and divided. Debating and discussing migration requires multidisciplinary approaches that encompass frontier thinking in economics, political science, sociology, anthropology, finance, and technology. Issues to be addressed range from the highly practical - for example, facilitating remittance flows through fintech - to the almost intractable - for example, how to define national identity in the face of large influx of foreigners. Through People Move, we hope to support evidence-based policy discussions.

The blog is curated by Dilip Ratha. To contribute a post or share your feedback, please email: [email protected]

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evolution: Interim report January- September 2021
2SHELL A : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Q3 Report 2021
4Nemetschek Group: Strong business development in Q3 2021 with high grow..
5Alm. Brand A/S - Interim report Q3 2021

HOT NEWS