About PeopleMove

This blog serves as a forum for experts and policymakers for sharing information and ideas for leveraging migration for global development. Migration has become a top global development issue. Unlike many other global public issues, views on migration are often deeply personal and divided. Debating and discussing migration requires multidisciplinary approaches that encompass frontier thinking in economics, political science, sociology, anthropology, finance, and technology. Issues to be addressed range from the highly practical - for example, facilitating remittance flows through fintech - to the almost intractable - for example, how to define national identity in the face of large influx of foreigners. Through People Move, we hope to support evidence-based policy discussions.



The blog is curated by Dilip Ratha. To contribute a post or share your feedback, please email: [email protected]

