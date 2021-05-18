Absolute EMS Selects Aegis' FactoryLogix IIoT-Based MES as Its Industry 4.0 Backbone to Fuel Exponential Growth

Will Leverage FactoryLogix to Support Entire Production Flow, Connect Shop Floor to Top Floor, and Drive Continuous Improvement Initiatives, Elevating Quality and Customer Experience

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), announces that Absolute EMS, Inc., a leading provider of turnkey and consignment manufacturing services, has selected Aegis’ FactoryLogix® platform to support its requirements for on-demand adaptability, complete product traceability, paperless factory, and contextualized insights to support its highly regulated customers in aerospace & defense, medical, and automotive industries.

“We have a long history of delivering superior products and services to our customers, and we view our digital transformation journey with FactoryLogix as a critical step to achieving transformative benefits of Industry 4.0 and driving a distinct competitive advantage,” stated Doug Dow, COO, Absolute EMS. “FactoryLogix was the only solution that provided a robust, flexible platform for the complete manufacturing lifecycle that could support our diverse requirements and aggressive growth strategy. We remain committed to delivering exceptional quality products on time to our customers, and FactoryLogix is fundamental in continuing our mission to exceed customer expectations.”

Absolute EMS is implementing a comprehensive mix of FactoryLogix’s capabilities such as production preparation and management, process workflow designer, interactive work instructions, manufacturing execution and tracking, quality and non-conformance management, IIoT connectivity, product and process traceability, manufacturing intelligence, and more.

“Absolute EMS is a prime example of a leading manufacturer that recognizes how innovative technology solutions can catapult their operations to the next level and set them apart from their competition. We are very pleased that they selected FactoryLogix as their Industry 4.0 platform to digitize and optimize their manufacturing operations for continuous process improvement and operational excellence,” stated Jason Spera, CEO, and Co-Founder of Aegis Software. “Our uniquely adaptive platform provides Absolute EMS with unparalleled capabilities to quickly pivot manufacturing processes to support a diverse portfolio of products without added costs or downtime. We are very excited to work together with Absolute EMS as they digitally transform their operations and their business.”

FactoryLogix is a holistic and modular IIoT-based MES platform that delivers leading-edge technology with easily configurable modules to support and execute a discrete manufacturer’s strategy towards Industry 4.0. FactoryLogix manages the entire manufacturing lifecycle: from product launch to material logistics, through manufacturing execution and quality management, to powerful analytics and real-time dashboards. This end-to-end platform is helping companies accelerate product introductions, streamline processes, improve quality and traceability, reduce costs, and gain greater visibility for competitive advantage and profitability.

About Absolute EMS

Absolute EMS, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is a leader in offering manufacturing services in a state-of-the-art, high-technology EMS facility. Founded in 1996, the company originally serviced the medical industry, thus their focus on controlled manufacturing that is scalable and repeatable. The Absolute EMS focused verticals are Medical, Military, Industrial, Networking, and Engineering. Learn more by visiting http://www.absolute-ems.com

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.

