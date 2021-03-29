Absolute Software Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Absolute Software™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in Endpoint Resilience™ solutions, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual resource provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that offer 5-Star rated products and services through the IT Channel.

Given the importance of IT channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide this vendor community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Scoring is based on investments made across program offerings including, but not limited to, partner profitability, training and education marketing resources, sales support, and communication.

Absolute relaunched its global partner program in October 2020, with a focus on accelerating our partners’ success through:

Frictionless Sales Motion : Compliments partners’ existing portfolio of solutions

: Compliments partners’ existing portfolio of solutions Easy to Sell : Absolute is the only security solution already embedded on the endpoint

: Absolute is the only security solution already embedded on the endpoint Predictable Recurring Revenue : Subscription licensing with upsell options support land and expand sales play

: Subscription licensing with upsell options support land and expand sales play Incremental Margin : Turns margin-neutral laptop/desktop opportunities into margin-positive opportunities

: Turns margin-neutral laptop/desktop opportunities into margin-positive opportunities High Retention Rate: For the sixth consecutive quarter, Absolute has been identified as one of the top Endpoint Management solution providers based on high levels of customer satisfaction among G2’s verified users

“We’re thrilled to be recognized by CRN, validating we are delivering the right tools, programs and resources to meet the needs of our managed service providers and reseller partners,” said Mark Grace, EVP, Channel and Revenue Operations at Absolute. “Now more than ever, our partners are working with businesses of all verticals and sizes to provide the critical capabilities that support Remote Work and Distance Learning Programs - ensuring their customers have an unbreakable digital tether to all devices, delivering complete visibility and control, enabling real-time insights into the state of those devices, and enabling them to self-heal security controls and productivity tools.”

“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

