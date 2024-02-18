STORY: "I spoke to Zelenskiy this afternoon, to let him know that I was confident we're going to get that money to keep that country from being overrun by Russia," Biden said.

U.S. Republicans have insisted for months that any additional U.S. aid to Ukraine, and Israel, must also address concerns about migration.

Meanwhile Donald Trump, frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has said he would ask European allies to reimburse the United States for around $200 billion worth of munitions sent to Ukraine.

That has raised concerns by Kyiv and its allies that U.S. funding for Kyiv in its war against Russia would dry up completely if Trump goes on to win a second term in the November U.S. election.

Zelenskiy said there was no alternative though to U.S. aid.