Abu Dhabi airline Etihad gets new CEO after wealth fund ADQ's takeover

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state carrier
Etihad's parent company has appointed Antonoaldo Neves as its
new chief executive officer, replacing Tony Douglas, after the
emirate's government transferred Etihad's ownership to wealth
fund ADQ, ADQ said on Wednesday.
Douglas, Etihad's CEO since 2018, who ADQ said has decided
to pursue another unspecified opportunity, will serve as an
adviser to the board of ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services
Company, ADQ said in a statement.
Neves was CEO and a board member of TAP, Portugal's national
carrier, from July 2017 to September 2020, according to his
LinkedIn.
Etihad scaled back its ambitions after it spent billions of
dollars to ultimately unsuccessfully compete in building a major
airport hub in United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.
It began a five-year turnaround plan in 2017 after a
strategy of buying stakes in other airlines collapsed,
contributing to billions of dollars in losses.
"Tony has led Etihad through some of its most challenging
times and has successfully turned the airline into a profitable
and sustainable business over the past five years," Etihad
Chairman Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa said in the statement.
Neves said in the statement he was excited for his role at
Etihad, "a global well-known brand in the industry," and said he
was confident it would continue "its journey of sustainable
growth."
Douglas, under whose tenure Etihad trimmed its ambitions and
started reorganising as a mid-sized carrier focused on
point-to-point traffic, said he was proud to have served as
chief executive.
The smallest of Abu Dhabi's three main sovereign wealth
funds, ADQ has emerged as one of the region's most active
dealmakers. It began in 2018 as a holding company for government
assets and has been consolidating its portfolio, privatising
some assets and making strategic acquisitions to build "national
champions".
On Tuesday it said Abu Dhabi's government has transferred
ownership of Etihad Aviation Group to ADQ as part of its efforts
to "transform Abu Dhabi into a global aviation hub".
