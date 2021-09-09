Abu Dhabi asset manager Al Dhabi Capital launches MENA-focused equities fund

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based asset manager Al
Dhabi Capital (ADC) said on Thursday it has launched a Middle
East and North Africa (MENA)-focused equities fund.
The Al Dhabi Capital MENA Fund is seeded with $100 million
from its United Arab Emirates-based parent company, Al Dhabi
Investment.
ADC, which manages over $600 million in public equities on
behalf of institutional investors, said the new fund "follows a
bottom-up stock-picking process and seeks to invest in liquid
equities with a long-term, buy-and-manage approach."
The asset manager is based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, an
international financial centre in the capital of the Emirates.
Its fund is domiciled in the Cayman Islands.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)