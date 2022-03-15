Log in
Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability

03/15/2022 | 02:33pm GMT
Boris Johnson meets the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

(Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince spoke with Japan's prime minister about the Ukraine crisis and assured him that the United Arab Emirates is keen to maintain energy security and keep global markets stable, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that his country is keen on boosting relations with Japan in the energy field.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kishida said he had agreed with the crown prince to work together to help stabilise the international crude oil market as the Ukraine war has disrupted the market, bolstering the importance of Gulf crude exporters for energy importers like Japan.

Kishida declined to comment when asked if he had urged the crown prince to boost oil production.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Catherine Evans and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) 0.45% 4.035 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.29% 98.61 Delayed Quote.36.01%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -7.68% 512.3861 Delayed Quote.34.53%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6726 Delayed Quote.0.01%
WTI -6.59% 94.655 Delayed Quote.42.12%
HOT NEWS