Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that his country is keen on boosting relations with Japan in the energy field.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kishida said he had agreed with the crown prince to work together to help stabilise the international crude oil market as the Ukraine war has disrupted the market, bolstering the importance of Gulf crude exporters for energy importers like Japan.

Kishida declined to comment when asked if he had urged the crown prince to boost oil production.

