Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Abu Dhabi crude to head to Europe, replace Russian oil - sources

04/25/2022 | 12:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The TotalEnergies logo sits on the company's headquarter skyscraper in the La Defense business district in Paris

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -A shipping unit of France's TotalEnergies has provisionally chartered a tanker to load Abu Dhabi crude in early May for Europe, the first such shipment in two years, according to traders and a shipping report on Monday.

CSSSA, TotalEnergies' shipping arm, chartered suezmax tanker Moscow Spirit to load 1 million barrels of Murban crude from the port of Jebel Dhanna in the United Arab Emirates for Britain on May 1-3 at a worldscale rate of 60 points, the shipping report showed.

Abu Dhabi's Das crude was last loaded for Italy in May 2020, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The arbitrage window for Middle East crude to head to Europe opened after European buyers shunned Russian oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, what it calls "a special operation".

More cargoes of Abu Dhabi crude grades - Murban, Das and Upper Zakum - are expected to head to Europe in the months to come to replace the Russian shortfall as the European Union prepares more sanctions on Russian oil imports, traders said, possibly diverting some supplies away from Asia.

The global trade flow is "readjusting" to reflect changes in Russian oil supplies, one trader said.

Russia is Europe's biggest oil supplier, providing 26% of EU imported oil in 2020.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Robert Birsel)

By Florence Tan


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:45aIndonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
RE
12:43aIndonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B
RE
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed, China Covid Fears to -2-
DJ
12:34aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Fed, China Covid Fears to Hit Shares Again
DJ
12:33aBeijing's biggest district begins COVID mass testing
RE
12:28aJapan govt to spend 6.2 trln yen for econ steps to counter oil prices - Nikkei
RE
12:26aOil slides to near 2-week lows as Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand worries
RE
12:23aInvestors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite
RE
12:23aAbu Dhabi crude to head to Europe, replace Russian oil - sources
RE
12:21aRecycling needed to meet Europe's green metals needs-study
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1From spreads to shampoo, palm oil is part of everyday life
2Shares of top Indonesian palm oil companies tumble after export ban
3Nissan shares fall 4% after report Renault exploring stake sale
4Global edible oil markets simmer after shock Indonesia ban
5Nokia Oyj : launches 5G Open Lab to accelerate private wireless network..

HOT NEWS