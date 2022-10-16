Abu Dhabi fund ADQ wields economic diplomacy to forge regional ties

*
Investment titan Abu Dhabi builds economic bridges in
region
*
ADQ lined up $6.6 billion in deals so far this year
*
Fund invests Abu Dhabi's money in Turkey, Israel, Egypt
*
Use of ADQ suggests greater UAE reliance on soft power
*
Change from hard-edged approach to softer
influence-building
*
Once hawkish UAE reaches out to Iran to manage tensions
DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A shift in strategy by Abu
Dhabi to invest across the region using sovereign wealth fund
ADQ reflects an effort by the Gulf oil producer to use economic
diplomacy to build regional alliances, from Turkey to Israel and
Egypt, three sources said.
The change suggests greater use of soft power after years
when Abu Dhabi, the richest emirate in the United Arab Emirates
federation, appeared to favour more hard-edged, even militarised
ways to gain influence in the Middle East and North Africa.
ADQ, the smallest of Abu Dhabi's three main sovereign wealth
funds, began in 2018 as a vehicle for holding state assets.
But it has since expanded overseas. ADQ, estimated by Global
SWF to manage $108 billion in assets, lined up 25 investments
worth about $6.6 billion from Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 this year, making
it among the most active dealmakers in the Middle East.
"The region is a priority. They want to have strong
political ties with these countries," one of the three sources
told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
ADQ and the UAE foreign ministry did not respond to emailed
requests for comment.
Abu Dhabi had pursued a hawkish foreign policy as it moved
in recent years to contain Iran's growing sway in the region and
counter the rise of political Islamist movements.
The hardline tone chimed with the inflexible style of then
U.S. President Donald Trump, who cast Iran as a villain and tore
up a deal aimed at stopping it from developing nuclear weapons.
But military adventurism that saw the UAE wade into
conflicts from Yemen to Libya and join an Arab boycott of Qatar
brought little gain and caused strains with Western allies.
'HUGE FINANCIAL POWER'
Now, the UAE is focused on building economic bridges,
Emirati officials have said when outlining foreign policy.
Abu Dhabi forged ties to Israel in 2020 while engaging with
Iran to manage tensions and moving to mend fences with Turkey
and Qatar after years of animosity over Islamism.
Among recent deals, ADQ launched a $300 million technology
fund in March with Turkey's sovereign wealth fund to invest in
venture capital funds and opportunities inside Turkey.
It has invested in UAE ally Egypt, and other Arab states
such as Syria -- still under tough Western sanctions -- and Iraq
are on its investment radar, two of the sources said. It has
also signed deals with Israel.
"The UAE now is using its huge financial, economic power to
reach the same goal" that it had pursued using "hard power",
said Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an Emirati political analyst. Abdulla
defined this goal as the UAE's "vision for a stable and moderate
Middle East and for promoting the UAE's national interest."
He said ADQ was acting in a similar way to another of
emirate's sovereign funds, Mubadala, saying both had a
"political leg and an investment leg".
"They are the ones that promote UAE economic diplomacy, its
regional and global influence," he said.
ADQ's strategy has similarities to one by Mubadala, which
invests around the world, including locally and regionally,
although its portfolio is skewed towards the U.S. and Europe
while ADQ focuses mainly on national champions and the region.
ADQ insists its mandate is purely commercial, according to
people close to the company, although its chairman Sheikh
Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who is UAE national security
adviser, has been a foreign policy troubleshooter for his
half-brother MbZ as well as being a prominent businessman.
Sheikh Tahnoon likes to keeps his roles separate, though
attends board meetings, said a source familiar with ADQ's
strategy.
"He (Tahnoon) is a strategic pragmatist ... he has immensely
powerful external networks that are instrumental for Emirati
statecraft," said Andreas Krieg, associate professor at King's
College in London.
'GOOD OPPORTUNITIES'
Sheikh Tahnoon visited Turkey and Iran as the UAE moved to
engage with them; after meeting him in August 2021, Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan said that if talks continued "in a good
way", the UAE would soon make "serious investments".
Likened to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek, ADQ
started out as a holding company for government assets including
Abu Dhabi's ports, stock exchange and a nuclear power company.
It consolidated and privatised some of those assets, using
local equity listings to build domestic champions, and then
began its push into companies outside the UAE, often choosing
markets battered by high inflation or currency devaluations.
In April, it sank almost $2 billion into five publicly
traded companies in Egypt, which was on the hunt for foreign
exchange after Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted foreign
investors to pull billions from its treasury markets.
"Between 80% and 90% of large, strategic deals – like in
energy – are agreed top-down, at a government-to-government
level. The rest are proactive – ADQ sees an opportunity and
moves on it," a third source said.
Like other wealthy Gulf states, the UAE now prefers to
invest rather than extend direct financial aid to allies, to
avoid corruption and inefficiency and reap benefits of its own.
ADQ's investments are mostly in sectors of national interest to
the UAE such as energy, logistics, healthcare and food security.
"No one gives cash nowadays. It's very rare when it happens.
This is gone I think. They've learned the lesson," the third
source said.
(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by
William Maclean)