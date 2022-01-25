Log in
Abu Dhabi's ADNOC forms unit to issue debt, explore funding

01/25/2022 | 06:47am EST
DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has set up a subsidiary, ADNOC Murban, to issue primary debt and explore new funding opportunities.

ADNOC Murban will become the primary debt capital markets issuing and rating entity for the ADNOC Group, the Abu Dhabi state oil giant said in a statement.

Named after Murban, ADNOC's flagship crude grade, the unit is expected to be rated AA by Standard & Poor's, Aa2 by Moody's Investor Services and AA by Fitch ratings, it said.

The ratings are aligned with its shareholder, the emirate of Abu Dhabi, it said.

The move provides some flexibility for ADNOC, like many Gulf oil firms which have historically relied on bank loans, to go after longer term debt and better pricing.

Saudi Aramco issued its debut bond in April 2019 which raised $12 billion, a few months before its record $29.4 billion initial public offering.

Global debt markets have been rattled by the U.S. Federal Reserve's indications of a faster run of interest rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal, with the resulting rise in borrowing costs leaving investors more reluctant to lend to companies until the picture is clearer.

Gulf oil producers are diversifying their sources of funding and looking at long-term sales of stakes in energy assets, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.

ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, is seeking to extract value from businesses it owns and divest assets.

ADNOC Logistics & Services has been selected for a potential float in Abu Dhabi in 2022, sources told Reuters in November. (Editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
