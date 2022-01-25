Abu Dhabi's ADNOC forms unit to issue debt, explore funding

DUBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC)
has set up a subsidiary, ADNOC Murban, to issue primary debt and
explore new funding opportunities.
ADNOC Murban will become the primary debt capital markets
issuing and rating entity for the ADNOC Group, the Abu Dhabi
state oil giant said in a statement.
Named after Murban, ADNOC's flagship crude grade, the unit
is expected to be rated AA by Standard & Poor's, Aa2 by Moody's
Investor Services and AA by Fitch ratings, it said.
The ratings are aligned with its shareholder, the emirate of
Abu Dhabi, it said.
The move provides some flexibility for ADNOC, like many Gulf
oil firms which have historically relied on bank loans, to go
after longer term debt and better pricing.
Saudi Aramco issued its debut bond in April 2019 which
raised $12 billion, a few months before its record $29.4 billion
initial public offering.
Global debt markets have been rattled by the U.S. Federal
Reserve's indications of a faster run of interest rate hikes and
stimulus withdrawal, with the resulting rise in borrowing costs
leaving investors more reluctant to lend to companies until the
picture is clearer.
Gulf oil producers are diversifying their sources of funding
and looking at long-term sales of stakes in energy assets,
capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign
investors.
ADNOC, which supplies nearly 3% of global oil demand, is
seeking to extract value from businesses it owns and divest
assets.
ADNOC Logistics & Services has been selected for
a potential float in Abu Dhabi in 2022, sources told Reuters in
November.
