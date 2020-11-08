Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Abu Dhabi's Etihad announces departure of several senior execs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 08:25am EST

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Sunday its chief commercial officer was leaving the state carrier as part of a broad management restructuring as it struggles through the pandemic.

Robin Kamark, along with three other senior executives, will leave with their responsibilities taken over by other members of management, the airline said in a statement.

Etihad said the changes were made due to the impact of COVID-19 and part of plans to downsize to a mid-sized carrier, a reorganisation announced two years ago.

"As a responsible business, we can no longer continue to incrementally adapt to a marketplace that we believe has changed for the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Tony Douglas said.

The aviation industry is enduring its worst ever crisis after the coronavirus pandemic this year crippled most flights.

Etihad, which lost $5.62 billion in the four years prior to 2020, has cut jobs and salaries as losses widened this year.

The airline, which once hoped to develop Abu Dhabi into a major air travel hub like neighbouring Dubai, did not outline its vision of a mid-sized carrier.

An Etihad spokeswoman said the airline had no additional comment beyond the statement. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39aUK PM Johnson says EU trade deal is 'there to be done'
RE
08:29aGlobal coronavirus cases exceed 50 million after 30-day spike
RE
08:26aALUMINIUM BAHRAIN B S C : Alba announces a new initiative to boost Bahrainisation
PU
08:25aAbu Dhabi's Etihad announces departure of several senior execs
RE
08:06aRMT NATIONAL UNION OF RAIL MARITIME AND TRANSPO : on Trump Turnberry workforce
PU
07:26aChina Innovation Index rises faster in 2019
PU
07:26aDEPARTMENT OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS AND OPERA : Minister Pandor to represent South Africa as the country accedes to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with South East Asian nations
PU
06:46aEFSA EGYPTIAN FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY : FRA calls upon Microfinance companies and institutions to keep on achieving growth in their microfinance portfolios
PU
06:18aOPEC would miss 'friend Trump', wary of strains under Biden, sources say
RE
06:08aANALYSIS : Dealmakers see divided U.S. government favoring mergers and acquisitions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors celebrate Biden winning U.S. presidency
2FACTBOX: With Biden declared winner, what's next for investors
3FACTBOX: What a Joe Biden win could mean for financial policy
4APPLE INC. : ANALYSIS: High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
5ANALYSIS: Dealmakers see divided U.S. government favoring mergers and acquisitions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group