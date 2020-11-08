Abu Dhabi's Etihad announces departure of several senior execs

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on
Sunday its chief commercial officer was leaving the state
carrier as part of a broad management restructuring as it
struggles through the pandemic.
Robin Kamark, along with three other senior executives, will
leave with their responsibilities taken over by other members of
management, the airline said in a statement.
Etihad said the changes were made due to the impact of
COVID-19 and part of plans to downsize to a mid-sized carrier, a
reorganisation announced two years ago.
"As a responsible business, we can no longer continue to
incrementally adapt to a marketplace that we believe has changed
for the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Tony Douglas said.
The aviation industry is enduring its worst ever crisis
after the coronavirus pandemic this year crippled most flights.
Etihad, which lost $5.62 billion in the four years prior to
2020, has cut jobs and salaries as losses widened this year.
The airline, which once hoped to develop Abu Dhabi into a
major air travel hub like neighbouring Dubai, did not outline
its vision of a mid-sized carrier.
An Etihad spokeswoman said the airline had no additional
comment beyond the statement.
