Abu Dhabi's Etihad halves half-year loss to $400 mln

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it had halved core operating losses in the first half of the year to $400 million, helped by reducing capacity and cutting costs.

The airline said in a statement it had cut operational costs by 27% year-on-year to $1.4 billion, which included a reduction in the airline's operational fleet with many aircraft grounded.

Etihad carried 1 million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of seat capacity over the period, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jon Boyle and Louise Heavens)