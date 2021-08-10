Abu Dhabi's Etihad halves half-year loss to $400 mln

DUBAI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned Etihad
Airways said on Tuesday it had halved core operating losses in
the first half of the year to $400 million, helped by reducing
capacity and cutting costs.
The airline said in a statement it had cut operational costs
by 27% year-on-year to $1.4 billion, which included a reduction
in the airline's operational fleet with many aircraft grounded.
Etihad carried 1 million passengers who on average filled
24.9% of seat capacity over the period, down from 3.5 million
passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Jon Boyle and
Louise Heavens)