Abu Dhabi's Etihad to make face masks for staff, health professionals

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on
Tuesday said it had opened an in-house face mask production
facility in its engineering department that is to manufacture
masks for staff and health professionals.
Demand for personal protective equipment, or PPE, has soared
due to the pandemic that has killed over 1.25 million globally.
State-owned Etihad will make and distribute 1.3 million
masks over the next three months to flight attendants, other
staff and medical professionals, it said in a statement.
The masks were three-layered and provide 98% filtration, it
said.
Etihad Engineering vice president Haytham Nasir said the
production facility could manufacture masks for third-party
customers in addition to meeting the airline's own demands.
Abu Dhabi state aerospace supplier Strata this year started
manufacturing N95 masks following the outbreak of the pandemic.
